A Year With COVID
In a year where everything changed, Spartan Nation persevered and changed right along with everyone else
Tea Perez, Web Editor-In-Chief
The Cellular Level of COVID-19
Unmasking The Effects
The Quaran-teens
On Friday, Nov. 13, senior Anna West received the news that someone she had close contact with in class had tested positive for COVID-19. She had been planning to run lights for the school’s play that night and participate in strike afterward. Suddenly she was fearful that she too might have the virus and might give it to someone else. Her plans quickly changed to include her running lights and le...
Going Through The Motions
March like everyone else, I assumed that we were going to get an extra week of spring break. When I left school that day, I was just excited to get a break from homework and waking up early. I saw friends over break, binge-watched some “Criminal Minds,” made playlists, and just did spring break things. That one week turned into two, then a month, then almost five months, but eventually we...
A Year of COVID-19
Unmasking Mental Health
A mask can protect you from the Coronavirus, it can also hide your face. The window into seeing how someone is doing mentally. Many people are suffering from the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19, but millions are suffering from a side effect of COVID-19: panic. Diagnoses aside, the effect of COVID-19 takes a huge toll on those that need help with getting through life, even if they don’t ...
Stitching Together During The Pandemic
When people first began to feel the full effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March, as Missourians and others across the world were required to stay at home as much as possible for weeks at a time, many found themselves with lots of extra free time on their hands. People found different ways to spend this time - some people using it to bond with their family at home, others to finish up projects or...
FHCtoday.com • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in