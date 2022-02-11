Unpacking
Immigrants balance assimilation with with holding on to their culture
Rachel Vrazel, Web Editor
Insight on Immigration
Junior Reena Barghchoun sits with her mother Sahar Arnaout as she listens to her stories of life back in Lebanon years ago. She listens to her talk of her childhood, in awe that the resilient woman who sits before her now was once a young girl like herself. Mrs. Arnaoutâ€™s childhood was like any other, she went to school, she spent time with friends and family, and life went on. Yet while...
Language Barriers
The process of learning another language is admirable and trying, at best, and as communication is possibly one of the most important things in day-to-day life, things become infinitely more difficult for those who find themselves surrounded by more people that cannot understand them than can. One of such is Magdalena Temelkova, a junior who immigrated to the US from Bulgaria in 2015. â€...
Holding onto Heritage
An extravagant spread is laid out on banana leaves and a family gathers around to begin the feast. There are no utensils laid out and no plates in sight. They eat the food with their hands and they use their thumb to push the food into their mouth. This type of feast is called a boodle fight, and it originated in the Philippines. Faustino Javier, a senior, is the child of Yolanda and Ri...
Moving for More
As she sits at her desk grading papers, a Canadian flag hangs to the right of social studies teacher Ms. Barb Riti. Unlike some teachers who hang flags in their classrooms because they teach a class relating to the country the flag represents, the flag isÂ not in her classroom because she teaches classes relating to Canadian history or culture. In actuality, it is because Ms. Riti is originall...
