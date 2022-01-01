Jane Kelley

Mrs. Kelley,

You are the best part of my mornings. Waking up and getting to school on time can be a chore some days, but knowing I get to hang out with you first hour always puts a little pep in my step.

One of the things I admire most about you is the passion you have for what you do. Sitting in on one of your famous lectures, it’s no secret that you truly love world history. Your presentations are filled with wacky transitions, loud music, and great imagery, but what inspires me the most is the person doing the presenting (That’s you!) You have such a breadth of knowledge across time periods that showcase your devotion to your craft.

Aside from your educational and creative genius, you are such an amazing person to be around. Mrs. Kelley, you are HILARIOUS. Your dry, witty humor never fails to get a chuckle out of me. I’m always telling people that you’re my favorite person in the school because you are. While your dry humor is one of my favorite things about you, I also have enjoyed talking to you about life. You are always so insightful and so sweet to me which is something I have always appreciated about you.

Watching you on stage at grad practice was so amazing because I got to see the senior class rally around you the way you have always deserved. Just listening to you speak is the funniest thing in the world (I really wanna see those animal tattoos now). Your advice to us was so relevant, for the times I have felt the proudest was the times I put in the effort to earn a good score and not the times I phoned it in and got an A. I definitely needed to hear that, and coming from you makes me want to listen.

-Hannah Bernard