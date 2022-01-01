Menu
Maya Culian

Mr. Bailey helps a student with their schedule with a kind smile on his face. He tries to make his office a welcoming place for students that struggle with their schedules and other academic issues.

Dustin Bailey

Samantha Castille, Staff Photographer

Walking into a counselor’s office is often a scary and daunting task that every student has experienced at some point. Whether they are doing the annual check-in for your schedule, or maybe you asked to see your counselor for a personal reason it can often make someone feel uneasy. But going into Bailey’s office doesn’t feel like that, instead, he creates an environment free of judgment to express concerns and get help if needed. And even though I’m a junior now and I only go to his office for academic reasons, I like knowing that there’s someone at the school who I could easily go to and feel safe with to share what’s bothering me.

-Sam Castille

