Jen Miller

Senora Miller! It’s been amazing having you my last two years of high school. I don’t believe I have ever met a soul as kind and caring as yours. You show each and every one of your students your full attention and allow them to know that your classroom will always be a safe space for them. I know I was definitely not one of your strongest Spanish students but I do know that I could not have gotten to where I am without you. You’ve always had amazing patience with me and have helped me grow to become more confident in a subject that I didn’t think I would ever get the hang of. You truly are amazing and I always enjoy coming to your class from the moment I see you smiling in the hallway. I can’t wait to walk in and start my morning with such a bright spirit even if we are just taking notes or working on the workbook. No matter what, I am always excited to enter your classroom and sad to have to leave it. I would also like to say thank you for how comforting you make seminar circles and really allow everyone to be vulnerable along with yourself. It was truly a privilege and pleasure that I got to have you as a teacher. I hope you continue teaching Spanish for many years to come and know that any student is extremely lucky to have you as their teacher.

Thank you once again for everything you have taught me!

Wishing you the best,

Maya Culian