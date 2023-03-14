Stereotypical Addiction

I remember having my first DARE class and feeling like the smartest person in the room. I would come home and tell my mom all about how I was the kid who knew everything. I also remember her face as I said it. Her smile dropped and her eyes went to worry. My mom has never hid much from me, I was always well informed of the behind the scenes activities of my family.

Growing up I was very close with my dad’s brother. He called me princess and treated me like one. I would dance, sing in his kitchen and he made me think I was going to be the biggest star this world would ever see. I never would have thought he would choose an artificial substance over his family. Heroin and fentanyl were his drugs of choice. I sometimes wonder if they made him feel more loved than we did.

I wish I could say that our past memories cover the new ones, but they don’t. I will always remember dancing in his kitchen as the house filled with laughter, but I will also always remember the night he came to my house and the street filled with screams between him and my father. I will always remember my brother running out of the house to see what was going on and my mother following shortly after. I will always remember staying in the house peeping through the living room windows watching, listening to the uncle I once knew slip away from me. The moment I saw my uncle’s bright red truck pull in front of my house, I knew two things were about to happen; I was losing my uncle and grandma. The love my dad’s mother bears for her children is unexplainable. She loved her son so much she put his addiction aside.

Substance abuse does not just pertain to the abuser. There is the abuser, the enabler, and the affected. The abuser made a decision and ended up spiraling into an addictive cycle, the enabler loves the abuser in such a strange way the addiction is almost minimized and aided, the affected has a decision to make; spend their whole lives trying to help no matter what personal cost or do what they can until they realize the abuser needs to want help before you can actually help.

As you hear some people say addiction is a cycle, it’s real. My mom’s father found comfort in beer and later cocaine and meth. My mom’s uncle found himself hospitalized, knocking on death’s door after getting into an accident while under the influence of substances, another uncle to my mom found himself living on the streets due to his substance abuse. My dad’s father rests in peace with an empty bottle, heroin, methadone, cocaine, and anything he could get to, my dad’s brother somewhat followed the familiar footsteps. There was a cycle and I was well informed.

When I was in first grade I had appendicitis, my appendix had moved and burst inside of me. I had surgery to get it removed and was hospitalized. The doctors recommended I be put on painkillers, but my parents refused. At the age of 6 my parents couldn’t risk the addictive cycle being repeated. As someone about to turn 18, the stress and worry I carry with me is not just about what college I should attend or showing up to work on time. I worry I am an extension of an abusive cycle. I feel it’s my birthright to break a wheel I was born into.

My mom’s side of the family used to have family dinners. Once a month we would all get together, taking turns at everyone’s houses. As we would sit down to eat I could only ever notice the drinks that were being poured. An outsider looking in on my family would think all I could feel was love and laughter, but I am not an outsider. As glasses filled with drinks, worry filled me. I know the cycle and I know the behaviors. I fear each member of my family will be a tally to add to the list of abusers.

The night my uncle became just my dad’s brother to me the world that was in my head became a reality. I was well versed in the ongoing activities of my family members, but until that night I never saw it first hand. I knew of two different worlds that addiction and substance abuse had to bring. As my grandpa will hopefully celebrate a whopping 15 years sober in October, my uncle refuses the help my father tried so desperately to give.

When I think of my grandpa and his life choices I do not see him as his addiction. Yes, he made a life that will follow him forever, but he also got clean. He sought the help he needed and got better for his family and himself. When I think of my dad’s brother I see his addiction plain and simple. He doesn’t want to get better, and as much as addiction is more than just stopping, he chose this life. However, I sympathize with him. I hate to admit I still have a love for him. He had an angel, devil, and someone in between. His brother, willing to help him get out of this place, himself and drugs calling him back again and again, and his mother unknowingly helping him stay there.

My freshman year of high school I had to take a health class. When we had gotten to the substances section I knew uncomfortable conversations would happen. When I was leaving the class I felt okay, the class discussion went surprisingly well. As I packed my bag and began to walk out, I heard two girls talking, “Addiction isn’t a real thing.” The rest of their conversation was a blur. I wondered how someone could say that, I was enraged at how uneducated and unaware youth, and even adults are. I have seen the things substance addiction can do, for someone to blatantly diminish the disease people I love suffer from felt insulting.

Addiction and substance abuse is real. It is a real disease that people unfortunately suffer from. My entire life it felt taboo to speak out about, I never wanted to step on toes or make anyone uncomfortable. I have come to learn that toes need to be stepped on, stories need to be heard. As lonely as I feel, I know I am not the only one dealing with the mental debate of what to do or how to feel. Addicts need to know they are not alone, the affected need to know they are not alone.