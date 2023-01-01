Meet The Candidates
As the 2023 voting for the FHSD School Board rolls around, meet the candidates you will be voting for. On March 29th, FHC will be hosting a candidate forum event at 7 pm in the auditorium where you will hear the candidates’ plans post-election and audience members will be able to ask questions to the candidates. The forum event will be streamed on Instagram by @fhc_today so virtual attendance is an option as well. If you’re 18 and eligable to vote, voting for the school board is on Tuesday, April 4th.
