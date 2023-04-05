In the two years that I’ve had Madame Roznos as a teacher, I have always seen her class as a highlight of my day. Whenever I get to her class and she greets me with a “bonjour!”, I get to enter a room with a welcoming atmosphere and enjoyable company. It’s quite a relief from the stifling air of other classes, especially now that French is my 7th hour, it’s a way for me to end the day on a high note. Even when I enter the class stressed from a chemistry test or dreading the mountain of homework I’ll have to climb when I get home, I always feel uplifted when attending her class. Her sense of humor is refreshing and I always enjoy her comments and jokes that she sprinkles into our lessons. I’ve never felt scared of making a mistake in her class, even if it’s a presentation in front of all of my peers. Before I ever took a language class, I’ve never had any particular interest in the French language or culture, in fact, I first signed up to take German, but ever since I entered Madame’s class, I’ve grown a deep appreciation for other cultures. Madame Roznos has created an atmosphere that doesn’t condemn mistakes but encourages you to learn from them. Learning a language is hard, but Madame has really helped me to understand that mistakes are okay, and that I won’t be perfect at speaking a different language on the first try. She’s helped encourage me to try harder and practice more so that I can build my confidence in the language. Not only has it helped me in French, but it’s also helped me in my other classes. Through my time in her class, I’ve seen my work ethic improve and I can actually say I don’t completely dread coming to school everyday.

Madame, I am so appreciative of the time that I have spent in your class, which has left a bigger impact on me than you realize. You are such an accepting and wonderful person and I could never have asked for a better French teacher. I’m not the best at showing it, but I absolutely love you and your class. It’s something that helps me get up to go to school every morning. Your love for the language is apparent and I hope that one day I can actually hold a conversation with you in French. It’s hard for me to put into words my gratitude for your presence in my life, but thank you so much for the impact that you’ve had on my life and I really hope that I can continue my French journey with you for the rest of my high school career.

Merci Beaucoup!

Birdie Brereton





