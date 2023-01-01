Mrs.+Dennigmann

Mrs. D,

The only person to call me out on my attendance in the fall was you, but I loved it. I knew from the moment I walked into 6th hour that I was going to love your class, but our interactions really sold me. From bringing you dark chocolate to letting Palladium and Platinum sing their Mr. FHC performance, you’ve made one of my favorite subjects become that much better. At the beginning of the year I was unsure if I really wanted to major in psychology, but I can proudly say you’ve convinced me it’s the right choice.

Honestly I was originally planning to take Psych Sophomore or Junior year but I’m so glad I waited till senior year because I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my school career than with you. While there is still so much to say and thank you for, I’ll end with a broad thank you for everything. Thank you for making psychology fun to learn, and giving us the opportunity to be ourselves while learning. I can without a doubt give you the title of Best Psychology Teacher, and know that after retirement it’s going to be near impossible to replace you. Your energy, sassy personality and a love for teaching the children (in your contracted hours of course) are what drew me to you and are only a fraction of the reasons for why I’m writing this. Thank you Mrs. D, and good luck without us these next few years.

-Sarah Schmidt





