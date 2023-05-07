Mrs. LaRue,

The best thing you can ask for in a teacher is compassion, the quality of caring. I’ve never had a teacher who catered to her students the way you do; who empathized with her students the way you do. In all my fifteen years of school, there has never been a teacher who observes the way I learn, listens to my discrepancies and then actually does something about it. You turned AP Lit into a fun class, which is hard to do. And beyond just caring about our education, you care about us as people and about the things that affect us. It is clear that you became a teacher to shape minds and character alike. Thank you for being an excellent, kind, and compassionate educator, mentor, friend, and woman.

I am so glad I had the pleasure of being your student. You are the standard on which I will measure all future educators. You are the kind of teacher the world needs. You are inspiring.

Thank you,

Aly Wittig