Dear Mrs. Lentz (Young),

When tasked with this assignment, it felt like anything but school work. Pick a teacher and write about why you appreciate them, easy. Walking into your class junior year was a little terrifying, it was my first time back at school after being home for an entire year. I begged my parents to let me do homeschooling, I wanted nothing to do with coming back here. Then I met you. As the year went on, I found it hard to ask mom to call me out because then I couldn’t be in your 6th hour class. If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t have pushed myself to keep going that year. Life outside of school was hard, I felt I couldn’t deal with all of the mess while going to school and dealing with it. Life was chaotic but you helped me keep it organized.

Trying to figure out my worth that year was one of the most difficult things. I thought very lowly of myself due to the person I surrounded myself with. I felt stuck and I did not know what to do, then I got my invitation for the Silver Shield Awards. I knew it had to be you. No other teacher has cared or tried as hard as you did for me. That night, that speech, that letter, gave me confidence to believe I was worth more than what I felt I was. For the first time, I felt seen. I will never be able to fully thank you for that.

Going into senior year, I started to feel lost again. I felt like I was floating through life but not living it, I couldn’t find my way out of the disgusting relationship I was in and I felt like I didn’t know who I was anymore. I did not want to come back to school, but I knew you would be there. I wouldn’t be alone. When I began to reveal the reality of my relationship, I never felt judged by you. You still felt I was the same girl earning that Silver Shield from you. Knowing that gave me the trust that I could get away and be okay. You knew just as much as I did that giving up was not an option for me. You pushed me to be the best student and person that I could be. You made sure I felt welcomed, comforted by you. I hope and pray that you never feel I took advantage of our teacher-student relationship. I respect you in all aspects; as a teacher, person, and now mother. When I found out you were pregnant I never felt happier. I remembered what you said in your letter to me about how if you ever had a daughter you hope she turns out a little like me. From where I stand, I hope she becomes every part of you. I have no doubt that you will try, and accomplish, in giving Libby the best possible life she can have. You will teach her right from wrong, put her in her place when need be, and love her unconditionally. Watching you be pregnant with Libby is something I will always remember. You were so worried to be her mother, you wanted nothing but for her to be happy and safe. I have zero doubt in my mind that you will beyond succeed motherhood.

As graduation creeps up, I have been thinking about my time here. I have finally surrounded myself with people who make me happy and you helped me realize I deserve that. There are many things I am not proud of and many things I wish never happened. However, there are people I am very fortunate to have met. You are my number one Mrs. Lentz. Thank you for being you and thank you for seeing me. Thank you for telling me everything I needed to hear even if I didn’t want to. Thank you for being my person in the place I felt most alone. Never stop being you.

Love you always, Cadence Rulo





