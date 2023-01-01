Dear Mrs. Broadfield,

Thanks for being the best teacher out there, you always listen to students when needed, and your patiences with students is unforgettable, with students having rough days you make class a lot better by helping them understand the lesson better even when they dont feel like learning. FHC has grown tremendously with your help and understanding how science works.

Thanks for everything Mrs. Broadfield, and happy teacher appreciation week!

From,

Bryce Cash





