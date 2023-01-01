Ms.Fischer, I usually walk into math class counting down the minutes, seconds, and milliseconds before I could leave and forget everything I’ve learned that day. But now it’s the opposite. Once I leave room 213 I’m wishing I had more time, learning the criteria and with you. I’m going to be honest, I was super nervous when we got the news that you’d be teaching us by yourself for the next 4 months, not knowing that those 4 months would change my outlook on math and life in general. You are an amazing teacher and person, I am so proud of you for waking up every morning and coming to teach rude highschoolers that aren’t even a decade younger than you. Even when they steal, lie, fight, yell and cheat.

I absolutely hate math. And no one can change that for me. It was definitely more tolerable with Ms.Fischer around. Every test and quiz would be like modern day torture for me and I dred having to sit in silence and stare at numbers and graphs that I don’t completely comprehend but then I hear a faint little, “you got this, don’t give up.” And all of the sudden I’m Albert Einstein (I got a C on the test). I’m not the smartest kid in the class but I definitely have the confidence hammered into my system by Ms.Fischer.

Even when it’s not about math, you always have my back and And now I have learned a new phrase when people are rude or mean or judgy and I think of you when I say… So what?

-Raina Straughter