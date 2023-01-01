Ms. Williams,

I want to start off by saying thank you for being one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. You’ve put a lot of time and effort into your teaching, including explaining tricky content to those of us who miss a few days on end throughout the year or need additional guidance for other reasons. I know my attendance this year has been… not that good, so I appreciate the patience you maintain while making sure we understand the concept of the lesson(s). Before the school year started, I was highly considering dropping Algebra III because my experience in Honors Algebra II was not the best. I’m so glad that I ultimately decided to stay in the class, because after getting to know you, I developed a sense of trust that I can’t explain. In addition, I gained more of a sense of confidence in myself and in my mathematical capabilities. Your encouragement is one of the biggest reasons for that. AlthoughI didn’t end up taking the MOBAP test, I still noticed that you were preparing those of us who did take it well. I even feel good about taking the ALEKS test for college!

I do want to also thank you for putting up with me (and my classmates) despite how random and completely off topic some conversations tend to be. One of the most important things in a teacher is interaction beyond instruction (in my opinion), so the way that you participate in our conversations really stands out to me.

I’m grateful to have met you, and I truly hope you’ve enjoyed having us in your class as much as we enjoy having you as our teacher. I wish you the best with any and all future classes you teach!

Lots of love,

Amber Davis