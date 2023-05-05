Ms. Bulva,

Thank you. Thank you for being caring, thank you for being yourself, thank you for everything. Every student that comes in your class is welcomed by an amazing and loving teacher who wants them to have fun (and do their work of course). You made school fun, every day when I would walk into school I knew I wouldn’t have the chance to have a bad day because your class was somewhere in my schedule. I loved every minute of being in your room and laughing and joking around with you and the class. I am truly grateful for the relationship I’ve built with you along with all the memories I have because of you and the environment you built in your room. You impacted me greatly and helped shape me into a better version of myself. Thank you for everything Ms. Bulva. Never stop smiling, never stop having fun, and never stop being yourself.

-Brock Slinkard