Update: Trump Says To Avoid Groups of More Than Ten

President Donald Trump is now urging citizens to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10, and to refrain from using bars and restaurants, ABC reports. Though apparently national quarantine is not being considered, six counties in San Francisco have had citizens ordered to hunker down in their homes. Additionally, the EU entrance and Schengen area will be closed, according to French President Emmanuel Macron and Canada will be closing its borders to all those excluding diplomats, airplane personnel, family and American citizens.

The May SAT has also been canceled by the College Board, and the death toll in Italy today has officially surpassed 2,000. Its total number of cases has reached 27,980.

The stock markets also suffered today, with Dow Jones taking a 12.94 percent dive, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping by 11.99 percent and 12.32 percent respectively. ABC reports that this is the worst drop in history since 1987.