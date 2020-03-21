Update: Gov. Mike Parson Issues Stay-at-Home Order

This afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson issued a stay-at-home order for all Mo. residents. The order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on March 23 until 12:01 a.m. on April 6 unless extended by the director of Mo. Department of Health and Senior Services. Schools will remain closed in this time frame. Visits to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities will be prohibited, with exceptions for those providing critical assistance. All Missouri residents shall avoid eating at restaurants, bars and food courts, but delivery, drive-through and take-out will still be allowed. Lastly, all Missouri residents shall avoid gatherings of 10 or more people for the duration of this time period. Missouri residents will still be allowed to go to grocery stores, gas stations, banks and parks provided they take necessary precautions to reduce the spread of germs to others.