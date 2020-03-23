Update: Stimulus Bill Blocked Once Again

CNBC reported that the bill to fund the White House’s stimulus proposal has once again been blocked, failing to earn enough votes in a Senate procedural head count Sunday evening. Despite this, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has relayed his confidence that a final deal will be made in the next round of voting today.

According to KCTV 5 News, while the death toll of COVID-19 in Missouri remains at three, the number of confirmed cases of the virus had jumped to 128, 38 more cases than reported on Sunday afternoon. Five of these cases have been tied to a suburban St. Louis preschool. Their health officials reported that St. Louis County, home to 55 of the reported 128 cases, shows evidence of “community-spread,” where origin cannot be traced.