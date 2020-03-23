Update: Fourth Missouri Death Due to COVID-19 Is Woman in Her 30s

A St. Louis woman in her 30s has become the fourth person to see fatal results after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She had not done any recent traveling, and how she contracted the disease is still unknown. However, Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city’s health director, said that it is too early to declare a case of community-spread. Being that she is the youngest death in Missouri by a considerable margin, Echols deemed her relative youth as “a cause for concern”. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, but no further details about her or her previous health conditions have been released.

At 3 p.m., Governor Mike Parson gave a live COVID-19 update on facebook. He announced today that the state Capitol in Jefferson City, as well as other state buildings will be closed to all but essential personnel. This will go into effect on Tuesday, and last until April 6.

CNN has shared that the Olympic committees for both Canada and Australia have announced that they will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns that come with the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump tweeted that he will leave the decision regarding American athletes to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

CNN has also reported that the stimulus vote is unlikely to occur tonight. With little progress in negotiations, the list of differences has shortened, but not disappeared.