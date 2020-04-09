Update: Gov. Mike Parsons extends school closures through end of year, FHSD adapts online learning schedule

This afternoon, Governor Mike Parson released a statement prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stating that “all Missouri public and charter schools {will} remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.” He included that the decision was made in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as with school superintendents in both rural and urban communities across the state. The order allows for schools to continue online learning, and in response to the cancellation and surveys from both students and parents, the district has made the decision not only to cancel all sports and activities for the semester, but to move to a 4 day school week beginning the week of April 20th. According to the statement on the District website, “Students will engage in learning Tuesday through Friday, and Monday will be a teacher work/meeting/learning day.” The district extends their understanding to all district families, and encourages the students and their families to stay safe and healthy throughout this unprecedented situation: “Please continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing measures… we are grateful for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented time. Please take care of yourself and your family, and thank you for joining together to support each other and our students.”