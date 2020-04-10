Update: Crisis Spreads Love Instead of Germs

Any outlying hope of returning to a non-virtual school year has been stamped out as of yesterday for students across the state–a surreal moment for many. This tragedy has sparked many sentiments, namely among the Francis Howell Central staff, who responded in a remarkable manner. On Thursday April 9, 2020, an image was revealed of a grid of 16 staffers spelling out a message that reads the following: ¨Spartan Nation, we miss you so very much and want you to know you are loved.¨ The heart-warming message was dispersed by teachers on the Remind app and across Twitter to urge students that they are not alone during this crisis.