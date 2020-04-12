Update: Corona’s Impact on Easter

Easter Sunday 2020 is one unlike the world has seen in a while. With most facilities already closed, churches are fighting to stay open and hold their annual Easter service. According to USA Today, pews at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Florida are full of photos of church-goers that stayed home, having around 700 photos taped to the pews for the Easter service. Numerous churches around St. Louis are also continuing their services despite the risk.