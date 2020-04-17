Update: Prom is Canceled for FHSD High Schools

On April 17, the Principals of the FHSD high schools released a statement that officially cancelled 2020 proms for the district.

The message claimed: “This decision was not made lightly, but it is essential to protect the safety and health of our entire community.”

Junior Natalie White, social media officer of Junior Class, feels the decision was made too soon to cancel a prom their club has planned all year.

“I do not agree with the complete cancellation of prom this early,” White said. “I was really upset and shocked because I thought we were going to attempt to [reschedule] it but it was also kind of expected due to the severity of COVID-19.”

“As we continue through this unprecedented school year, we will strive to keep you informed of any additional developments,” stated in the message from FHSD.