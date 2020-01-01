Erin Reitz

For a refreshing break from schoolwork and staying in our house, my family has been going on multiple hikes each week. This usually includes me, my younger brother, and my mom; however, when my dad is not at work he will join as well. My dog tags along on the shorter trails that he can still handle as he gets older. Hiking has been a great way to find peace and bond as a family now that our schedules have been almost completely cleared for a couple of months, and I now find myself looking forward to it rather than complaining.