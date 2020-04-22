Update: State Stay-at-Home Order Ends May 4

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on April 22, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson announced that the statewide stay-at-home order will end May 4. Missouri’s stay-at-home order limited gatherings to ten people, and mandated a six-foot separation distance between people. After the state’s order is lifted, individual counties will still be able to have their own restrictions. This means that most businesses will be able to reopen, and people will begin to go back to work starting next month.