Bridging the Virtual Divide

In many virtual classrooms, active participation from students is lacking. Regarding the awkward barrier of the digital realm or simply negligence from the student, either can cause teachers’ attempts to make connections with students feel one-sided.

Much of science teacher PatrickReed’s solicited attempts at connection have been met in the same cold manner.

“I use a lot of humor (attempted) and personality in my instruction. While my online students profess that it comes through to them and they appreciate it … in the virtual classroom… [feedback] is so lacking,” Mr. Reed said.

English teacher Laurie Fay highlights loneliness as one of the starkest changes to the virtual classroom.

“Not having the real ‘normal’ interaction is sad to me. I thrive off of my audience, just as a comedian or a public speaker does,” Ms. Fay said.

This unresponsiveness of students has proved to be an aspect to virtual learning many virtual teachers have wrestled with. However, the rare connections that do take place between dedicated students and teachers are made that much sweeter.

FHC and its sister schools, Francis Howell High and Francis Howell North High, share a pool of virtual teachers and students. This intermixing is an aspect of virtual learning that drama teacher Cori Stallard is grateful for, as she got to collaborate with passionate students from across the district.