Battling Low Battery

There are several obstacles that we face that drain us. Our homework load, jobs, sports, and activities name a few. We charge ourselves through sleep where we obtain the energy to surge through the upcoming days. Sometimes, sleeping isn’t enough. Our mental batteries have to be charged too. But instead of getting the help we need, we push ourselves as far as we can go. We run on one percent, attempting to act as though we are fine when we are everything but. And when we acknowledge our need for help, it’s too late.

We crash.

Professionals, coping mechanisms, trusted adults, and several other solutions can help you face your mental health. It doesn’t matter what outlet you choose to plug into, what matters is that you find what works for you. What matters is that you get charged and stay charged.