Mental Illness, Meds and Me

The hardest part isn’t the mental illness, the hardest part is stepping out of your comfort zone to fight it. It took me years to get help because it was easier to talk to friends than my parents. But, the difference between friends and parents is: your friends don’t sign consent forms for therapy. My mom always believed that mental illness is the direct road to the insane asylum, which led to a preconceived notion that if I had mental illness I too would be committed to a hospital. Even today she still says, “You are normal.” But, with everything I’ve been through, I know I am not. From my skin picking disorder to my lack of a will to live, I knew something was wrong and I haven’t been “myself” in a long time. I had seen four therapists. The first, I cannot remember her name, was a family therapist and I loved her. But when she told my mom, “Rosie if you believe in God then why do you try to play God by controlling your children?”, my mom completely disliked her immediately. This woman was the first person who heard me, and after that appointment, I never got to see her again.

The next therapist was Randy, our family’s second therapist. Randy was okay, I don’t really like him because he had insinuated my own self harm issues were an act of rebellion against my parents, which was out of line. It was only my first visit with him, and after that, I never saw him again. Then there was Kathryn. I had spilled my heart out to her, I had been going through so many self harm issues I couldn’t take the weight anymore. But, I had only gotten to see her once. And then she never answered my messages after COVID. But now I have Alex, and she is everything I could ever want. I see her once a week and fill her in on what is going on. The best part is she tailors the sessions to my interests. We do lots of drawing for therapy, and honestly, after the first two sessions, I had felt like my life was the same. After the third, I felt like it was getting pointless. But I realized as I saw her more and more I felt better. I got to experience different activities that helped me visualize and get in touch with my emotions.