Within+These+Walls

The LGBTQ+ community at FHC, both students and staff, can sometimes be overshadowed by other issues present in the school. Although the community is respected, they aren’t represented as much as they’d like to be and feel they should be.

French teacher Amy Roznos (She/Her), who has been at FHC for five years, believes the school is inclusive, but could do better.

“I think it would help to have a day school-wide where we celebrated LGBTQ+ visibility day,” Roznos said. “Or if we talked about how to approach conversations about LGBTQ+ issues.”

Starting conversations about LGBTQ+ topics can be difficult and awkward, especially with older generations. Roznos expanded on the issue of starting conversations revolving around the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think that talking about these kinds of things makes some people uncomfortable and so they avoid these kinds of important conversations,” Mrs. Roznos said. “That being said, I think that that may describe my generation more than the students’ generation. I have seen more students talk about issues like LGBTQ+ with much more ease and comfort than some people my age or older.”

One form of representation shown at FHC is the GSA, or Gay Straight Alliance, founded by Barb Riti (She/Her) in 2017 to make members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and seen at FHC.

“The GSA functions differently depending on the students who are involved in the club,” Riti said. “Typically at the start of the year, we make decisions as to what our purpose we will serve. In recent years, the group has chosen our purpose to be supported so our activities are centered around that. We had Halloween and Christmas parties, craft making, game playing, etc.”

Junior Audrey Beahan (She/Her), who was a member of the GSA her freshman and sophomore year, spoke up about the club and its purpose.

“The GSA has always been a safe, judgement-free place to discuss our experiences with our identities,” Beahan said. “It’s a place to reach out and find people similar to you if you need that outlet, but no one is forcing you to stay, and