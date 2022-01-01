Andrea+Head

I’m so happy but sad to see Mrs. Head go. I remember just being able to talk to her about anything and everything. Thank you for showing me some of the best books I read during high school. Love you.

-Chyanne Crafton, Class of 2017

Mrs. Head was my cheer coach my freshman year of high school. To this day we still keep in touch. If that doesn’t show you how amazing of a person she is, I don’t know what will.

-Taylor (Anonymous Last Name), Class of 2015

As a small freshman, I was always very nervous and shy so I found the library as my safe haven after a long stressful day navigating high school. I was in there so frequently that someone suggested that I check out Epsilon Beta as a way to socialize with others who had a common love of the library. This is where I really met Mrs.Head. I loved everything Epsilon Beta stood for and was an active member for all 4 years, Vice President my senior year and graduated with my triple bar academic letter. None of that could have been possible without Mrs.Head. We grew a very tight bond when I would spend hours upon hours in the library as a TA for 2 years. I was always her right-hand man for any task that had to get done and she was always the first person I would go to with any problems I had. She always gave the best advice (and hugs) for every situation. She even awarded me with a Silver Shield my senior year. I have always loved her kindness for anyone and everyone & added the best in everyone. She has always been like a mom to me and I will always stay friends with her. She made my high school experience so much better and I truly believe that FHC will be missing out without her!! Her kindness, humor, knowledge, love of books, warm smiles, and amazing advice will forever be something FHC now lacks.

-Aubree Williams, Class of 2019