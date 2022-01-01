Multiple
I have so many fond memories of Dr. Arnel, Mr. Koz & Mrs. Shockley. In the early days of FHC, they were its heart & soul. Mrs. Shockley always had her students’ backs. Mr. Koz was infinitely patient in helping his students understand what he taught. Dr. Arnel brought so much joy to his students with his infectious personality. It was an honor to learn from each of them & I wish them the best in retirement!
-Meggie (Fox) Biesenthal, Class of 2002
