Mrs. Dauve,

If I could describe you and everything that you do and stand for in one word, it would be: always. Mrs. Dauve, you are always putting your best foot forward even when you’re beyond stressed with 10 things on your to-do list, even when taking on a new opportunity proves more difficult than previously imagined, and even when calc club keeps you hours after school. As a teacher, I truly admire your knowledge and dictation to make such difficult concepts seem manageable, but as a person, and somebody I have got to spend so much time with this past year, I really appreciate your kindness and compassion towards not only me but everybody that comes in contact with you. Students, teachers, and custodians alike, see how your light shines bright and it’s the reason so many find themselves in your class, outside of usual instruction hours. You’ve created something special out of room 211.

Thank you for not only being somebody I can turn to, but someone who many others turn to as well. You are exactly what students in every grade need and look for in the perfect teacher. I can’t express my gratitude to you for the numerous times I have come to you throughout this treacherous year. Your ability to put others before yourself is simply admirable and it’s what makes Mrs. Dauve the most influential human in my life.

-Anabel

To understand the ways that Mrs. Dauve makes you feel safe and seen is to know the warmth of a hug, or the importance of hot chocolate with whipped cream after (or sometimes at the beginning) of a long day. She’s sweet and kind, warm and welcoming, but never overbearing or intrusive. Her voice is uplifting and her smile tells you everything you need to know about her: she is here for you, without judgment. Mrs. Dauve creates an incredible learning environment, where students don’t have to be wary of asking questions and they feel free to try until they succeed. Something that makes Mrs. Dauve so unique is that she is so incredibly enthusiastic about her hopefulness in her students’ abilities to thrive. She never fails to lift the mood and improve the day. Someone to both confide your hardships in, and celebrate your wins with, Mrs. Dauve is exactly what a good teacher, and a good person, should be. If you’ve had the privilege to be in her class or speak with her in the halls, you can’t deny the wonder that is the undeniable kindness of Mrs. Dauve.



-Lorelai

For the past two years math has been a thing where I need to put extra work outside of the class, it would be one thing or the other. From plainly just not understanding the material, maybe simply i just didn’t listen, or I missed that day of math. Well whatever it was, I could always count on Ms.Dauve to be there. Every day except for Friday and Wednesday. Teaching me anything I need to know. Even though I can be a little troubled with understanding some of the content and my little goof ups. You were always there to help. And I really appreciate that, you’ve been without a doubt one of the most helpful teachers in my life. I wouldn’t have been able to get through math without you. Thank you and I hope all the future kids you teach understand what a valuable teacher they have.

-Ian






