Dear Mrs. McGuire.

Trying to pinpoint my favorite thing about you has proven to be a very challenging task. You are one of the teachers I’ve always been able to count on when in need of a laugh, lift in spirit, or reality check. The comfort and vulnerability I have always felt in your classroom is something I cherish and appreciate. The way you taught me the lessons other classes never did; things like how to be a functioning, polite, normal, person in the real world. Teaching me lessons that extend out of the classroom and into my future.

-MaryGrace





