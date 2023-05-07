Mrs. Rowe,

Whenever I walk into room 222 I can’t help but smile. You have created an environment in your classroom where I feel at home. I am so glad I got the privilege of having you both freshman and junior year. You taught me so much, not just about science and medicine but about life. You showed me how it was ok to be vulnerable and how to learn to be a better person and friend. I will never forget the people I shared a second hour with last year and that’s because you allowed us to connect as a community. You are always genuine and I appreciate your kindness and positivity; as I move onto things after highschool I will keep your advice in mind. Mrs. Rowe thank you for changing my life and inspiring me to learn as much as I can to help others. I don’t think I can ever thank you enough.

Thank you for everything,

Analiesa Hollowood





