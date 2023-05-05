Dear Ms. McCune,

All I can say is wow. I’ve never met a sweeter person in my 17 years of living. I don’t think I could find your double even if I looked through all of history. I’ve never seen you without a smile on your face and the brightest attitude known to man, even if you’re inconvenienced by something. You’ve given me every opportunity to expand my creative horizons and without you, I truly don’t think I’d have a jewelry business to begin with and the creation of it is fully thanks to you. Selling last year at the fine arts festival was an amazing opportunity given to me by you and I don’t think I could ever thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me. Now that I’m beginning to leave high school and think about the next chapter in my life, you’ve given me nothing but the utmost support. When I told you I finally committed to KU, you came back the next day with a bag of old KU merch your family didn’t wear anymore. To see a teacher that cares so deeply about a student’s interests outside of school is almost unprecedented to me. Anyone that takes any of your classes leaves a better, brighter and more positive person. Though I have no doubt you will, I hope you keep on shining and keep your beautiful, positive attitude I’ve always known you to have. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher, advice giver, and friend most of all.

With love,

Emily Sirtak

To the nicest teacher ever, Mrs. Mccune,

Whenever sophomore year started, I felt extremely nervous whenever I first walked onto the campus again. Even though I had been through a year of high school beforehand, I was nervous about the new people I would interact with, the fact that I was one year closer to junior year, and the year after that it would be senior year. Time seemed to be going by so quickly, and I couldn’t do anything to stop it from rushing past me. So, I had one goal for this semester: to just get by. Don’t get to know any of your teachers, classmates, whatever- just focus on grades, and get good grades.

That goal changed whenever I met you, Mrs. McCune. I walked towards that classroom door, and I was welcomed with a warm smile- the one you always wear- as you sparked up a conversation with me as though I was your student for a long time. I was shocked, and confused- I thought that maybe it was a ruse at first, but wow could I have been any more wrong than that.

The bell rang, and you warmed up the room, making every student sitting in their seats feel more comfortable instead of feeling nervous. I was definitely one of those students, because I was so scared at first, and I left feeling happy and excited for the next day of Digital Art and Design. The next day, I even got the courage to talk to the people across from my seat, and I developed a friendship with someone that would soon become a close bond between the both of us. Most teachers would try to separate the students if they became too loud when talking, but you didn’t. Instead, you encouraged us to talk more, and even offered for us to brainstorm ideas together if we ever needed to.

I have never felt as welcome as I do when I walk into your classroom, and I even find myself wanting to talk to you because of how nice and amazing you are. You even offered me your umbrella so I wouldn’t be poured on by the rain when walking to my job, and then you offered to drive me down. Most teachers wouldn’t offer that, and even if they did, I might’ve felt unsafe or worried to accept the offer; I didn’t feel that despairing feeling whenever you offered, and I even felt happy that you did- I felt safe. You as a teacher, and a person, made me feel so safe and accepted, especially with my identity as a non-binary person. You validate my chosen name and pronouns, along with many other LGBTQ+ students, even if they aren’t in your classroom.

I know I have rambled, but honestly? You made me feel like it’s okay to ramble about something, like my ideas for a drawing. You as a person are the embodiment of a warm hug, and I’m sure that so many other students feel the exact same way, in fact, I know students feel the same way. You’re such an amazing teacher, and I feel so lucky to have you as my art teacher, as well as many other students. Keep being you, Mrs. Mccune, because you’re truly amazing.

Love always,

Moth Payne