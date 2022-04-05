Michelle+Burkemper

Dr. Burkemper was my College 101 teacher during my senior year. I remember that being such an exciting yet terrifying class. It meant that high school was really coming to an end and that I had to figure out how to navigate college. Luckily for me, I had her wonderful guidance and support during that time. Dr. Burkemper wasn’t just an educator but also a listening ear. She always said that she wasn’t worried about me or how I would do in college (even if I was). The confidence she had in me as a student gave me all the confidence in the world. I am now a 7th grade special education teacher in a neighboring school district. The love, support, and guidance she gave me made me want to be here and show that for students myself. You rock, Dr. Burkemper! Thank you for everything! Enjoy retirement!

-Paige (Rosenmiller) Dalton, Class of 2012

Dr. Burkemper has been a great friend and colleague for a long time. I have enjoyed working with her in a variety of different roles over the years. She has done a great job of helping staff, students, and families in her many years. We thank her for her help and support, and wish her the best!

-Ken Hensen, Head of Alternative Learning Department