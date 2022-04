Mr.Heumann, I had you as my geometry teacher my sophomore year & although geometry was never my strong suit, you pushed me and kept faith in me passing your class… which I did. Barely. Thank you for the laughs in class and warnings during the passing periods, we all knew your voice very distinctively.

Good luck and have fun with wherever life takes you during retirement! Congratulations!

-Paige Grubbs, Class of 2014