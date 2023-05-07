Coming into my English class has been the highlight of my day over this school year. Not only because I have classmates who I get along with – but because of our teacher, Ms. Fay. Ms. Fay is a rare type of teacher; she builds relationships with her students, makes sure her classroom is a comfortable environment, while also making sure that her students are actively learning in her class. Thank you Ms. Fay for making my 5th hour a place that I look forward to going to.

-Bella Smith

Dear Ms. Fay,

As I sit here and write this letter of appreciation, I can’t help but look back on the year we had together. I walked into class my Junior year, freshly back into high school after a year of online isolation due to the pandemic. I was worried to say the least after the year of hectic work, detached teachers and one too many wifi cut outs, but as soon as I entered your room plastered with movie posters and a bright, smiling face from an even brighter teacher, I was immediately comforted. As the months went on, I became more and more comfortable in your class, opening up to everyone in the class -whether willingly or not- slowly falling in love with the school day more and more. It was and still is the highlight of my day when I can show off my fun outfits or tell you a funny story. You created an environment for me to truly be myself with all of my outlandish personality. I loved the way you taught your class because you weren’t afraid to be honest and open with your students. If you hated what someone wrote in a timed write, you would tell them. If someone said something outlandish, you would tell them. We were able to see your good days, bad days, moments of pride and happiness and all emotions in between. I felt like I never had to hide what I was thinking or feeling in your classroom, I could be fully open and honest. Now as I reach my final days of high school and I’m looking back to the most influential moments in my high school career, my mind can’t help but think of the most supportive woman who taught me to take no crap from anyone and to be fully proud of myself and my personality, so truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I have full confidence that I will carry my outlandish personality and pride that you taught me to have all through college and the rest of my life.

-Emily Sirtak





