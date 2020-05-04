Still Life Shots at Busch Wildlife

Nikki Crangle, Staff Photographer|May 4, 2020

The flowers begin to bloom at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. The entire area is bathed in yellow.

A log sits by a lake at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. The piece of wood is perfect for sitting on while fishing.

A caterpillar crawls along the gravel road at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. I almost stepped on it before I realized what it was

A lone tree stands in an empty field at Busch Wildlife on April 24th.