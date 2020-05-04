Still Life Shots at Busch Wildlife

Nikki Crangle
The flowers begin to bloom at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. The entire area is bathed in yellow.
Nikki Crangle
A log sits by a lake at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. The piece of wood is perfect for sitting on while fishing.
Nikki Crangle
A caterpillar crawls along the gravel road at Busch Wildlife on April 24th. I almost stepped on it before I realized what it was
Nikki
A lone tree stands in an empty field at Busch Wildlife on April 24th.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.