Humans of Saint Charles

“Being so bored in quarantine led us to having a mini photo shoot. It was a lot of fun because my sister and I haven’t had much time to hang out together due to online school. We share a computer, so she does her schoolwork in the morning and afternoon and I do mine at night. Even though it may seem like we have more time in quarantine, we are busy doing work online, so we don’t spend a whole lot of time together.”

– Josie Crangle