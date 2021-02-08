South bball

The boys Varsity Team took on FZS on Jan. 5 the game was action packed and had everyone in the gym on the edge of their seats. The whole time the score was close, up until the last quarter when, despite their best efforts South pulled ahead. The final score was 56-52. Senior, Camden Scott believes although it wasn’t a win the team did a good job adjusting to South’s defense.

Scott said, “It wasn’t our best game, but we were really focusing on making adjustments, and trying to bounce back”.

The teams takes on Troy next on Tuesday February 9 at home.