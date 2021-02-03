Mandatory Mask Matches

Senior Kaden Hart, with his back to the camera, faces the scoreboard after a match.

Over the weekend, the boys wrestling team competed at Lafayette High School. The match was much different than their others because of Lafayette’s school policy, meaning they had to wear masks during their match.

“It was definitely a large inconvenience wearing the mask while wrestling,” said senior Kaden Hart. “But we tried our best to work with it.”

Hart and several other members of the team won their matches.