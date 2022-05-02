Golf Now, Ask Later

On Apr. 12, 2022, the boys golf team went up in an intense match against Howell. The Spartans suffered an unfortunate loss with a score of 166-176. The team has overall had an exciting season, with GAC championships coming up on May 5. Senior, Sam Emrick, has been on the FHC golf team since his freshman year and will be playing for Lindenwood University next year. He talks about the relationships on the team.

“I love my team mates… we’re like a family, we’re really close to each other,” Emrick said. “We’re not that team where no one really talks to each other, you know, we hang out outside of the sport and at school.”

Boys golf emds their season on May 16. Make sure to cheer the boys on as they get ready for GAC’s.