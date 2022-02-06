Updated Mask Mandate

Students walking in the hall with their masks on during the latest mask mandate. Due to rise in COVID cases, FHSD has mandated masks until Feb. 4 to keep staff and students safe.

The alarm bells signal within FHSD: On Jan. 19 the yellow chart on the district COVID dashboard displays 331 active cases. The rise of COVID following the holiday season has caused the district to reevaluate its policy regarding masks. Prior to winter break, there was a mask optional policy in place for 6th-12th grade, but after the increase in cases, an emergency board on Jan.7 was called to discuss updating COVID protocol.

Originally the mask mandate was set to take place from Jan. 10 to Jan. 21. However, cases have continued to emerge and on Jan. 20, during a regularly scheduled board meeting, it was announced that the mandate would be extended to Feb. 4 based on district-wide statistics.

Assistant principal Brian Warner acknowledges that it may be difficult for students to adjust from the optional policy to a mandate, but students are doing a great job and are complying.

“[We are doing what] we have to do in order to maintain our building and keep it open for our students,” Warner said. “I think our kids have done an amazing job, [and] I think our teachers have done an amazing job with it.”

Senior Skyler Morrissey was not surprised when the extension was announced because she had noticed an increase in cases in her classes. Wearing masks at school was an adjustment for Morrissey, but she knows that it is in the interest of protecting students and staff.

“ Well if [wearing masks are] needed to continue in-person learning, then I’m all for it. I mean the numbers are going down. It’s making FHC a safer place against COVID,” Morrissey said.

For math teacher Dena Dauve the updated protocol is nothing new; she has been wearing a mask since the 2020-2021 school year commenced. For her, and many others, they feel safest when wearing a mask and are not affected by the updated policies.

“I feel safer for my family and my kids [with a mask] since I come into contact with so many people every day,” Dauve said. “ I haven’t heard any complaints and I haven’t seen much pushback, at least in my classroom.”

The current mask mandate has been received well by students and will come to an end on Feb.4. The future of masks within FHSD is currently unknown, but the district will continue to monitor cases and base protocol on the reported numbers.

“For all of our students to come in and be responsive, be respectful in following those guidelines. I couldn’t be more proud of them in that situation,” Warner said.