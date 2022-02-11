Language Barriers

The process of learning another language is admirable and trying, at best, and as communication is possibly one of the most important things in day-to-day life, things become infinitely more difficult for those who find themselves surrounded by more people that cannot understand them than can. One of such is Magdalena Temelkova, a junior who immigrated to the US from Bulgaria in 2015.

“I would say, especially at the beginning, there were a lot

of complications, especially with the legal side of things,” Temelkova said. “Everything was already so complicated when we immigrated, but the language barrier just kind of made things worse.”

Temelkova has spent the past six years developing her English to the point of seemingly effortless fluency.

“I’d say I was mostly fluent after maybe a year-and-a-half to two years. I also had an ESL teacher at my elementary school, and a little bit in middle school, who would just pull me from class for an hour or so and teach me extra English,” Temelkova said.

With the help of in-school classes and being surrounded by native speakers, Temelkova continued to find some other interesting ways to improve her English.

“Being immersed in the culture was definitely a big part. I feel like I really learned a lot from just watching TV because it let me pick up on it in a natural way, instead of just the vocab sheets and grammar lessons,” Temelkova said.

Gallery | 1 Photos Riley Wania PROUDLY BULGARIAN: Junior Magdalena Temelkova is pictured standing proudly. When Temelkova was around 11 years old, she and her family moved to the U.S. from Bulgaria. Moving to a new country meant Te- melkova had to adapt to a lot of various parts of American life, this included overcoming a language barrier.

Sophomore Maria Velasquez and her family immigrated to the US from Colombia, where they all found themselves a bit out of their depth, as far as language fluency goes. Thankfully, Velasquez was able to find a mentor to help.

“He was my middle school math teacher. He helped me with understanding the assignments I had and he would do his best to explain what I needed to do in my English classes. He also used Duolingo a lot to help me,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez and her family have put hours of time towards learning English so they can more effectively interact with their surroundings and the people within them.