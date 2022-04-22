April 2022: The Photo Issue

To us, being a photographer is not only about finding perfect lighting or making the color look just right, it’s about capturing a specific moment. This issue is a little bit different than the previous four issues we’ve published this year. Our third photo issue is focused on celebrating our photographers talents in making more than a simple snapshot. In this issue, we wanted to emphasize their skill at approaching a scene and capturing a moment and crafting a story, all in one image, usually without words. As you make your way through these 28 pages you’ll see stories we tried to tell with our cameras, fun projects recreating some of our favorite images, and some of the best images we’ve captured over the course of the year that emphasize the impact a photo can have.