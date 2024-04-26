The online home of the Central Focus

Direction in the Dealership

Laila Alkhatib and Rachel BlanchardApril 26, 2024
Students listen intently as Frank "The Tank" Walsh gives them important pieces of advice.

On April 24, Frank “The Tank” Walsh spoke to students about buying your first car responsibly at an event in the library during seminar. Walsh has over a decade of experience, which is an important factor to consider when taking advice about such an important topic. He works as a sales manager at Pappas Toyota dealership, so he is around cars almost all the time making him a very knowledgeable person to talk about this topic.

Freshman Angela Chandraka thoroughly enjoyed the presentation, and she learned more than she expected she would.

“To be completely honest my mom forced me to sign up but after listening, I’m really glad I listened because it ended up being really beneficial,” said Chandrakar.

All in all, the students enjoyed the presentation very much and learned a lot. Hopefully, after Walsh’s lecture they will be able to handle such a big financial decision responsibly.

 
