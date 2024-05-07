The online home of the Central Focus

A Lancer Loss

Byline photo of Kendyl Lay
Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer May 7, 2024
Kendyl Lay
As the ball falls in front of him, sophomore Braden Harton dives for the save.

The boys volleyball team took on Lafayette on April 15 and ended up losing a hard fought battle. Although they did not secure a win, the team made sure to keep morale high. Sophomore Jaxton Epperson describes why staying positive is so important. 

“We just had to remember to keep our heads up cause we were playing a close game the whole time,” Epperson said. “We just have to keep our attitude up so that we can go into the next game and perform even better.”

The boys begin competing for districts on May 6 where they will play against Fort Zumwalt East at 5.p.m.

