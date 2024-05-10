Hitting a New High

In a tough district match against Fort Zumwalt East, varsity volleyball took a well-earned win with a score of 2-0. During this tough match, many onlookers were impressed by the team’s positive attitude and spirit. Even as a team member, sophomore Trent Adkerson expresses his admiration for his teammates.

“This game we didn’t get in our heads as much,” Adkerson said. “Even the people on the bench were involved in the game and had great spirit.”

With few games left in the season, players on the volleyball team are excited to begin their summer workouts and training. Head to Howell Central for the varsity’s next district match on May 10 at 6:00pm.