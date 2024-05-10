The online home of the Central Focus

Hitting a New High

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerMay 10, 2024
In a heated game against Fort Zumwalt East, junior Chase Williams jumps up to set the ball. He sets the ball to senior Connor Layman for the winning point and match of 2-0 on May 6.

In a tough district match against Fort Zumwalt East, varsity volleyball took a well-earned win with a score of 2-0. During this tough match, many onlookers were impressed by the team’s positive attitude and spirit. Even as a team member, sophomore Trent Adkerson expresses his admiration for his teammates.

“This game we didn’t get in our heads as much,” Adkerson said. “Even the people on the bench were involved in the game and had great spirit.”

With few games left in the season, players on the volleyball team are excited to begin their summer workouts and training. Head to Howell Central for the varsity’s next district match on May 10 at 6:00pm.
