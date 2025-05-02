Ecstatic Energy

Gallery • 10 Photos Madi Scott After the play was finished, Danny Maher ran to his group huddle to celebrate. Maher encouraged his teammates the whole game which led to them to work together and have a successful win as a team.

Continuing their series of wins, the boys varsity volleyball team won 3-1 against Lafayette on April 14. The team fought hard as the score was close each set, but they were able to push through and continue the streak for their season. Sophomore Danny Maher believes keeping a high energy on the court is important for a good atmosphere while playing.

“We try to have the most energy possible throughout the game no matter what the score is because you always want to hype up your teammates, just like if you were on the court, you would want them cheering for you,” Maher said.

As their season starts to wrap up, the team continues to play at its own speed and keep their energy high so they can make it as far as possible.